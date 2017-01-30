Quantcast

New breast cancer test helps predict recurrence

SHREVEPORT, La -

Many women breathe a sigh of relief when they're still cancer-free five years after treatment. But new research indicates that some women may not be in the clear, even after five years.

Breast cancer oncologist Dr. Tara Sanft said "We know that women with estrogen receptor positive breast cancer who are treated with estrogen therapy for five years have lower risks of recurrence than women who are not.” She said “We also know that about 50 percent of the recurrences that happen in women occur after the five-year mark. Which has left a big question for patients and their providers - is longer treatment better?"

At issue is identifying which women have a higher risk of recurrence, and then tailoring the treatment to them.

Sanft said "One of the ways we can do that is genomic platforms, or tools that look at the genes of a cancer. One example of that is the breast cancer index test. It looks at genes in an individual's cancer, and give us information about the likelihood that the cancer will come back after five years and also the responsiveness of that cancer to longer endocrine therapies."

Research has shown that extending hormonal therapy for five more years - for a total ten years of treatment - can offer benefits for women with certain types of cancer. Talk with your healthcare professional or click here to find out if the breast cancer index is right for you.

