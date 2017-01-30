Quantcast

New device gives alternative to blood thinners in stroke prevent - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

ArkLaTex In-Depth

New device gives alternative to blood thinners in stroke prevention

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La -

Roughly five million American men and women live with a heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation, or AFib. This condition puts them at a much higher risk of stroke, but many people have difficulty with the treatment, which involves taking blood-thinners.

Now science is looking to change that, offering innovative technology that's opening up a whole new world for many AFib patients.

Typically, when people think of heart disease, they think of a blocked artery, but AFib is something entirely different:

"Essentially, what happens is that because the heart starts beating irregularly, they get a blood clot in their heart. And the blood clot can get dislodged and go to the brain and cause a stroke. And so the instance of stroke is 5 to 7 times greater in patients that have atrial fibrillation compared to the general population”, said cardiologist Dr. Shephal Doshi.

When Academy Award-nominated documentary film maker Jim Burroughs learned he had AFib, his biggest fear was being unable to do the work he loved.

"My work takes me all over the world, and I spent the next year finding out if I could actually do that kind of work -- filming -- in remote places, dangerous places, while on blood thinners," Burroughs said. "I realized I couldn't."

His doctor recommended a different approach that eliminated the need for blood thinners.

“What we did was, we implanted the watchman, which is a small device that's implanted in the heart," Doshi said. "This is done without surgery, without open heart. It's done through a small wire which is inserted through the vein, typically takes 30-45 minutes, and what this device does is by blocking off the area where the blood clots come from, it can reduce the risk of stroke without taking a blood thinner."

The two men have partnered with Boston Scientific, which makes the watchman device, to raise awareness for men and women who have a hard time with blood thinner treatments.

The watchman device is potentially appropriate for those who cannot tolerate long-term anti-clotting drugs because they have an ongoing risk of bleeding.

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    What would you do during a tornado warning?

    What would you do during a tornado warning?

    Sunday, May 7 2017 11:05 PM EDT2017-05-08 03:05:30 GMT
    Tornadoes are one of nature's most violent storms. In an average year, about 1,000 tornadoes are reported across the United States, resulting in 85 deaths and over 1,500 injuries.Tornadoes are one of nature's most violent storms. In an average year, about 1,000 tornadoes are reported across the United States, resulting in 85 deaths and over 1,500 injuries.

    Over the last 10 years, tornadoes have been the second biggest cause of weather related deaths... just behind heat. This is prime tornado season, the time of year that a lot of people start thinking of safeguards.

    Over the last 10 years, tornadoes have been the second biggest cause of weather related deaths... just behind heat. This is prime tornado season, the time of year that a lot of people start thinking of safeguards.

  • KTBS-3 Investigates

    Former and Current Caddo Commissioners under pressure following troubled Elio Motors deal

    Former and Current Caddo Commissioners under pressure following troubled Elio Motors deal

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-05-08 02:06:15 GMT

    Job-hungry Caddo Parish in for a rude awakening.
    Three years ago Elio Motors promised to put 15-hundred people to work, building its quirky three-wheel car at the old General Motors plant.
    But it's looking more and more like those jobs aren't coming and Elio could fold.

    Job-hungry Caddo Parish in for a rude awakening.
    Three years ago Elio Motors promised to put 15-hundred people to work, building its quirky three-wheel car at the old General Motors plant.
    But it's looking more and more like those jobs aren't coming and Elio could fold.

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Losing our night sky

    Losing our night sky

    Saturday, May 6 2017 8:00 PM EDT2017-05-07 00:00:20 GMT
    FIgure 1: Light Pollution on the Left...Night Sky on the Right...From Todd CarlsonFIgure 1: Light Pollution on the Left...Night Sky on the Right...From Todd Carlson
    Ever listened to John Denver's hit song "Rocky Mountain High": "He was born in the summer of his 27th year coming home to a place he'd never been before" He talks about the beauty of Colorado. "I've seen it rainin' fire in the sky...the shadow from the starlight is softer than a lullaby." This part of the song describes looking up into the wondrous night sky as shooting stars go by. Used to, you didn't have drive to the mountains or all that far from...
    Ever listened to John Denver's hit song "Rocky Mountain High": "He was born in the summer of his 27th year coming home to a place he'd never been before" He talks about the beauty of Colorado. "I've seen it rainin' fire in the sky...the shadow from the starlight is softer than a lullaby." This part of the song describes looking up into the wondrous night sky as shooting stars go by. Used to, you didn't have drive to the mountains or all that far from...
    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:49:55 GMT
    FIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show ForecastFIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show Forecast

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

  • Damage reports coming in as another storm pushes through the ArkLaTex

    Damage reports coming in as another storm pushes through the ArkLaTex

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:37 AM EDT2017-05-04 10:37:39 GMT
    Carthage tree down on Hwy 59 - Courtesy: Bob Baker, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher.Carthage tree down on Hwy 59 - Courtesy: Bob Baker, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher.

    A fast-moving storm is pushing through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening, bringing destructive winds. 

    A fast-moving storm is pushing through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening, bringing destructive winds. 

  • No storms for several days!

    No storms for several days!

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:30:53 GMT
    Figure 1: Thursday's ForecastFigure 1: Thursday's Forecast

    Looks like a weather pattern change will keep the storms at bay for several days...finally!  Here's why.

    Looks like a weather pattern change will keep the storms at bay for several days...finally!  Here's why.

    •   




  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Fire damages vacant house in Shreveport

    Fire damages vacant house in Shreveport

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:47:27 GMT

    No one was injured when a fire broke out at a vacant house in Shreveport early Sunday morning. 

    No one was injured when a fire broke out at a vacant house in Shreveport early Sunday morning. 

  • Kisatchie National Forest offers haven for outdoor enthusiasts

    Kisatchie National Forest offers haven for outdoor enthusiasts

    Sunday, May 7 2017 10:38 AM EDT2017-05-07 14:38:41 GMT

    Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or not Louisiana's only national forest is an awesome treasure. Kisatchie. 

    Whether you are an outdoor enthusiast or not Louisiana's only national forest is an awesome treasure. Kisatchie. 

  • BAFB, Police coordinating traffic for attendees of Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    BAFB, Police coordinating traffic for attendees of Defenders of Liberty Airshow

    Saturday, May 6 2017 6:51 AM EDT2017-05-06 10:51:45 GMT

    SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6.  Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities.  Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...

    SHREVEPORT, La. - Barksdale Defenders of Liberty Airshow kicks off Saturday, May 6.  Gates will open at 9 a.m. and flying will begin at 11 a.m., on May 6 and 7. The Blue Angels, the Navy’s premier aerial demonstration team, will headline this year’s festivities.  Other flying acts will include a P-51 Mustang, A-26 Invader, MiG-17, and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team. Also performing will be acrobatic pilots such as Kevin Coleman, Mike Goulian, and Je...

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly