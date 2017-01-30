New device gives alternative to blood thinners in stroke prevention

Roughly five million American men and women live with a heart rhythm disorder called atrial fibrillation, or AFib. This condition puts them at a much higher risk of stroke, but many people have difficulty with the treatment, which involves taking blood-thinners.

Now science is looking to change that, offering innovative technology that's opening up a whole new world for many AFib patients.

Typically, when people think of heart disease, they think of a blocked artery, but AFib is something entirely different:

"Essentially, what happens is that because the heart starts beating irregularly, they get a blood clot in their heart. And the blood clot can get dislodged and go to the brain and cause a stroke. And so the instance of stroke is 5 to 7 times greater in patients that have atrial fibrillation compared to the general population”, said cardiologist Dr. Shephal Doshi.

When Academy Award-nominated documentary film maker Jim Burroughs learned he had AFib, his biggest fear was being unable to do the work he loved.

"My work takes me all over the world, and I spent the next year finding out if I could actually do that kind of work -- filming -- in remote places, dangerous places, while on blood thinners," Burroughs said. "I realized I couldn't."

His doctor recommended a different approach that eliminated the need for blood thinners.

“What we did was, we implanted the watchman, which is a small device that's implanted in the heart," Doshi said. "This is done without surgery, without open heart. It's done through a small wire which is inserted through the vein, typically takes 30-45 minutes, and what this device does is by blocking off the area where the blood clots come from, it can reduce the risk of stroke without taking a blood thinner."

The two men have partnered with Boston Scientific, which makes the watchman device, to raise awareness for men and women who have a hard time with blood thinner treatments.

The watchman device is potentially appropriate for those who cannot tolerate long-term anti-clotting drugs because they have an ongoing risk of bleeding.