Bossier Parish's Highway 157 open again

SHREVEPORT - BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTBS) -

KTBS has been out to state Highway 157 in eastern Bossier Parish several times over the past few months.  This is the first time since June that it's been open and smooth sailing for local drivers. 

The highway near the Bodcau Bayou Bridge and Bodcau Relief Bridge has been closed because of what state highway department engineer David North called "slope failure."  Meaning the embankments and soil near the bridges weren't holding up properly.

"We had the flooding and the water was high. That water saturated the soil and then the water started going down so rapidly that the soil, the saturated soil basically couldn't support itself anymore," said a DOTD sspokesperson.

That was problem number one because it was a major inconvenience.

"It's just horrible," said Shelly Moore who works along Highway 157.

RELATED STORY: PROBLEMS ON HIGHWAY 157

But when people around here were told it would be open by early December and it wasn't ... 

"Supposedly its been bidded out several times and the state's pulled the bid several times. That's a major highway, that hurts our business. ... I mean it affects our whole community out here," said Moore in December.

RELATED STORY: HIGHWAY 157 STILL CLOSED

Thankfully for Moore and all the people who regularly travel and work along Highway 157, the work is done.  Specialty Trackhoe and Dozer Services in Shreveport did the job, It took about 15 days once the work began on Jan. 5.

"As of January 20 the section of roadway on Louisiana Highway 157 was reopened. We know that was closed for a period of time, but that project is complete now. There was an embankment failure," DOTD pokesperson Erin Buchanan said last week.

"The road's open now, highway 157...yay!  We get to see a lot of people we hadn't seen in a while.  A lot of our customers are coming back and we definitely want to let everybody know that we are still open for business," said Moore 

Highway department engineers say soil stabilization is complete and that makes people there very happy.

"They're glad that it's open, so glad.  I mean, we have a couple of teachers that live over here that teach in Benton; they're glad that it's open.  It just makes everybody's commute a lot easier, a lot shorter," said Moore.

The contract amount to get the work done on Highway 157 was just under $189,000. 





