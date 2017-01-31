Man falls asleep behind the wheel and ties up traffic on Line Avenue

Thursday, May 4 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:44:15 GMT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Firefighters are helping to remove riders from roller coaster cars that got stuck on the tracks at an Oklahoma City amusement park. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says no one is hurt. The department tweeted about its emergency response shortly before noon Thursday. The cars are stuck atop a peak on the roller coaster track. It isn't clear how many passengers are stuck and how high off the ground. Frontier City amusement park said in a statement to TV statio...
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:03:53 GMT
One of Gregg Popovich's top priorities in the final weeks of the regular season was making sure the San Antonio Spurs got veteran point guard Tony Parker healthy and in rhythm for the playoff push. More than seeding or home-court advantage, Popovich believed the Spurs needed Parker in order to stay competitive against the other heavyweights in the Western Conference playoffs. Now that Parker will miss the rest of the postseason with a left leg injury, the Spurs will be tested like th...
Thursday, May 4 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-05-04 16:34:27 GMT
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will further weaken enforcement of an IRS rule barring churches and tax-exempt groups from endorsing political candidates. Trump signed the order at a White House ceremony Thursday marking the National Day of Prayer. The executive order has disappointed some of Trump's supporters who were hoping for a more sweeping measure. The order asks the IRS to use "maximum enforcement discretion" over the regulation, kno...
