Bob Griffin's Good Life: Former NFL players

Thursday, May 4 2017 1:57 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:57:15 GMT
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt today sent a letter to County Judges and Mayors across the state asking for their continued assistance in combating locally-transmitted Zika viruses in Texas.
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:44:15 GMT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Firefighters are helping to remove riders from roller coaster cars that got stuck on the tracks at an Oklahoma City amusement park. The Oklahoma City Fire Department says no one is hurt. The department tweeted about its emergency response shortly before noon Thursday. The cars are stuck atop a peak on the roller coaster track. It isn't clear how many passengers are stuck and how high off the ground. Frontier City amusement park said in a statement to TV statio...
Thursday, May 4 2017 1:03 PM EDT2017-05-04 17:03:53 GMT
One of Gregg Popovich's top priorities in the final weeks of the regular season was making sure the San Antonio Spurs got veteran point guard Tony Parker healthy and in rhythm for the playoff push. More than seeding or home-court advantage, Popovich believed the Spurs needed Parker in order to stay competitive against the other heavyweights in the Western Conference playoffs. Now that Parker will miss the rest of the postseason with a left leg injury, the Spurs will be tested like th...
Thursday, May 4 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-05-04 16:34:27 GMT
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will further weaken enforcement of an IRS rule barring churches and tax-exempt groups from endorsing political candidates. Trump signed the order at a White House ceremony Thursday marking the National Day of Prayer. The executive order has disappointed some of Trump's supporters who were hoping for a more sweeping measure. The order asks the IRS to use "maximum enforcement discretion" over the regulation, kno...
Wednesday, May 3 2017 1:41 PM EDT2017-05-03 17:41:02 GMT
On Monday May 8th, the ribbon will be cut and the first vehicles will drive over a brand new Sabine River bridge. This may not sound that exciting, unless you're one of the thousands of drivers that, for the first time in years won't see slower traffic and hundreds of traffic barrels. "The energy sectors slowed down, so it helped out tremendously to have those people in town," said Joaquin, Texas Mayor Bill Baker concerning the recent industry surrounding the bridge ...
Tuesday, May 2 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-05-02 16:02:24 GMT
There is definitely no shortage of churches in the ArkLaTex. Just drive around. Some would say there's one on every corner. "We are one of the most Bible minded areas in the entire nation, especially north Louisiana...one of the most Bible minded, we've talked about us being in the Bible Belt. The Bossier-Shreveport area is one of the most churched areas in the nation, said Frank Teat, Connections Pastor First Bossier. That may be the case around here, but wha...
Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:40:20 GMT
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Sunday, April 30 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-04-30 23:24:48 GMT
JOHNSON, 51
A woman killed in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Yolanda Moore, 44, was found by Shreveport Police responding to a 911 from a residence in the 2600 block of Randolph Street, just west of Hearne Avenue a block north of Morningside Drive. When police arrived just before 6 a.m., they found the body of the victim inside the residence. Police arrested 51-year old Raymond Johnson of Shreveport at the scen...
