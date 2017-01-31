Quantcast

Officials still investigating fatal weekend fire

NATCHITOCHES, La. -

The Natchitoches Parish Fire District is working with  the La. State Fire Marshal's Office and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office to confirm the cause of a fire that took the life of 55-year-old Theron Starnes Jr. Of Natchitoches. 

They found a heavily damaged space heater in the living room that they suspect was the cause but have not confirmed it.

Preliminary results say that Starnes succumbed to smoke inhalation but an autopsy is being performed to confirm that suspicion. He did not have any smoke detectors in the trailer. 

The fire is still under investigation. 





