Raids hit deBerardinis home, businesses

Federal authorities on Tuesday morning conducted searches of the home and business of Shreveport businessman David deBerardinis, seizing documents and financial records as part of a criminal investigation into allegations he defrauded investors who put tens of millions of dollars into what they thought were lucrative energy trades. Also raided was the office of deBerardinis' chief financial officer.

deBerardinis and his wife were at home when agents arrived with a three-page search warrant. They were not arrested, said Peter Flowers, a Shreveport attorney who is a friend of the couple but is not representing deBerardinis in this matter.

RELATED ARTICLE - Lawsuit alleges more than $80 M invested with deBerardinis

Authorities also conducted a search warrant at the East 70th Street office of accountant Todd Muslow, the chief financial officer of one of deBerardinis' companies and who steered some investors to deBerardinis.

Civil suits filed separately from the criminal investigation being conducted by the FBI and Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office allege there were no energy trades and that deBerardinis diverted millions to his own use.

Agents simultaneously went to deBerardinis' home on Brookmeade Drive and a business on Union Avenue to seize records.

Authorities are not commenting on the scope of their criminal investigation, but four civil lawsuits allege investors who believed they were putting money into lucrative fossil fuel trades with double-digit returns were defrauded in what is being likened to a Ponzi scheme. deBerardinis said he was acting as a middleman in trades between major energy companies, the suits allege.

There were no trades; documents confirming them were fakes; and money was diverted to deBerardinis' use, lawsuits allege. Attorneys familiar with the case say early investors got some of their investments back but later ones lost money.

Eleven people from Shreveport have filed suit against either deBerardinis or his chief financial officer, alleging they lost more than $40 million.

One suit says more than $80 million was invested with deBerardinis by various prominent people in Shreveport.

Repeated efforts by KTBS News to reach the 55-year-old deBerardinis for comment have been unsuccessful. He exercised his right against self-incrimination during a deposition in the first lawsuit filed against him, court documents said.

Flowers, who was at deBerardinis' home during some of the time agents were there, said authorities were looking for paper documents and computer files involving deBerardinis' business.

"Everything with numbers on it," Flowers said of what authorities were looking for. "It endeavored to include anything that might have financial data on it and that might remotely represent anything collected."

Flowers said many of the people who invested money with deBerardinis knew him well.

"These people weren't just investors; they were friends," Flowers said. "I've known David all my life, as have his investors. Until this thing happened, everybody thought he was a lovely guy."