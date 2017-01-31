Trooper Tuesday 01/31/17: Super Bowl safety

Shreveport police are searching for a young man wanted for a residential burglary on April 3. Detectives say 24-year-old Nicholas Jones is also wanted on warrants from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, Probation and Parole and Kinder Police Department in Allen Parish. All three warrants are active and entered into NCIC. Jones is a very light-skinned black male and sometimes identifies himself as a white male or white female. He's also known to dress as a female from time to time. ...

