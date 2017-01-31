GONZALES, La. (AP) -- A human skull and other remains have been discovered in a wooded area behind an Ascension Parish home.

A neighbor's dog came across the remains Monday afternoon.

Ascension Parish Chief Deputy Bobby Webre told news outlets that it was not immediately clear what sex the person was or whether the person died from foul play.

Investigators believe the body had been there for a few months. It did not appear to have been buried.