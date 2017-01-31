Fire breaks out at Texarkana recycling business

Firefighters in Texarkana, Arkansas are wrapping up the scene of a blaze at Tri-State Iron & Metal.

The fire broke out about 7:40am at the location at 1725 E. 9th Street.

When firefighter arrived they say there were heavy flames coming from a trash pile.

Crews had to call the water and utilities company to boost the water pressure in order to fight the fire.

Tri-State Iron & Metal recycles paper and metal products. They have been in business for more than 70 years.

Thankfully there were no injuries in the fire that is currently under investigation..

The company is expected to reopen for business later Tuesday.

