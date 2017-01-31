Quantcast

UPDATE - Portion of I-49 reopened in Natchitoches Parish - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE - Portion of I-49 reopened in Natchitoches Parish

Posted: Updated:

***Affected lanes of traffic have now reopened**

Drivers in the Natchitoches area need to be aware of a major road closures.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that I-49 Northbound between Exits 132 & 138, is closed to all traffic due to an accident.  

Traffic is being diverted onto LA 478; Exit 132.

Stay with us on the air and online for updates.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bossier police seek two teens in armed robbery

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:36 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:36:27 GMT
    Giovantay PunchGiovantay Punch

    Bossier City Police have arrested two juveniles and are seeking two 16-year-olds in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday night. 

    Bossier City Police have arrested two juveniles and are seeking two 16-year-olds in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday night. 

  • Bossier Parish storing sandbags, just in case

    Bossier Parish storing sandbags, just in case

    Thursday, May 4 2017 5:54 PM EDT2017-05-04 21:54:28 GMT

    Following two consecutive years of devastating floods in Bossier Parish, the police jury has adopted a proactive stance to help parish residents be prepared in the event of rising waters in the future.

    Following two consecutive years of devastating floods in Bossier Parish, the police jury has adopted a proactive stance to help parish residents be prepared in the event of rising waters in the future.

  • Resource center opens for Canton tornado victims

    Resource center opens for Canton tornado victims

    Thursday, May 4 2017 3:58 PM EDT2017-05-04 19:58:00 GMT

    As Canton, Texas continues to clean up after a deadly tornado outbreak, more help is on the way for area victims.   

    As Canton, Texas continues to clean up after a deadly tornado outbreak, more help is on the way for area victims.   

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly