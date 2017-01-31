UPDATE - Portion of I-49 reopened in Natchitoches Parish

***Affected lanes of traffic have now reopened**

Drivers in the Natchitoches area need to be aware of a major road closures.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), advises the public that I-49 Northbound between Exits 132 & 138, is closed to all traffic due to an accident.

Traffic is being diverted onto LA 478; Exit 132.

Stay with us on the air and online for updates.