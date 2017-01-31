Quantcast

Stolen checks and forgery suspect wanted in east Texas

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. -

There's a thief in east Texas who has been passing and forging stolen checks and he may be part of a larger operation.

Harrison County authorities tell KTBS 3 News that a number of checks were stolen from a mailbox in Harrison County and passed at a pawn shop in Longview, Texas.

The suspect is said to be about 6' tall with reddish hair and a beard.

Authorities believe the man may be part of a check theft ring operating in the area.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at (903) 923-4000.

