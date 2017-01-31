Grassroots advocacy network fights for state funding of disabled waiver services

One group is fighting for citizens with disabilities.

The Louisiana Council's Advocacy Network (LaCAN) hosted a luncheon at the Bossier Instructional Center today.

LaCAN representatives explained how cost effective waiver services are and the better quality of life it gives the disabled compared to life in an institution.

Locals as well as state legislators like Senator Barrow Peacock, Rep. Gene Reynolds, Rep. Thomas Carmody, Rep. Larry Bagney, and Rep. Dodie Horton were there.

Duane Ebarb is the team leader for LaCAN's Northwest Louisiana chapter. He's also a quadriplegic who relies on direct support workers for everything he does daily..

"My direct support worker who is paid by the state to come and take care of me. They are my arms and my legs and they transport me everywhere I go," said Ebarb.



LaCAN representatives will be at the legislative special session on February 13.



They plan to explain to legislators like Lance Harris why cutting waivers would be devastating to the disabled community.



According to LaCAN there are over 14,000 people in the waiting list for services and the next one in line has been waiting for 12 years.

Those who would like to know more about LaCAN can reach Duane Ebarb at (318) 688-4830 or visit their website.

