UPDATE-Evacuation lifted Shreveport Regional Airport after discovery of unattended bag

The partial evacuation of Shreveport Regional Airport has been lifted. Dozens of travelers were forced outside after an unattended bag was discovered.

An airport official tells KTBS 3 News the backpack was found about 12:30pm Tuesday in the baggage claim area and that people were evacuated from the lower level of the airport out of an abundance of caution.

The bag was checked out and authorities have given the all clear.

Airport Spokesman Mark Crawford says the only areas affected were the ticketing area, the baggage claim and rental car area.

He reminds people to always stay vigilant.

"Always, anytime day or night. If you see something, say something," said Crawford.

Fred Sanders of the Shreveport Fire Department echoes that message.

"That's why you have the constant announcements at the airport about not leaving your baggage unattended," said Sanders.

The bag was found while the airport was experiencing an unrelated power outage after a nearby transformer blew.

The power has since been restored.