Caddo Parish Jail Bookings 01/30/17

Following two consecutive years of devastating floods in Bossier Parish, the police jury has adopted a proactive stance to help parish residents be prepared in the event of rising waters in the future.
Shreveport police are searching for a young man wanted for a residential burglary on April 3. Detectives say 24-year-old Nicholas Jones is also wanted on warrants from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, Probation and Parole and Kinder Police Department in Allen Parish. All three warrants are active and entered into NCIC. Jones is a very light-skinned black male and sometimes identifies himself as a white male or white female. He's also known to dress as a female from time to time. ...
A woman killed in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Yolanda Moore, 44, was found by Shreveport Police responding to a 911 from a residence in the 2600 block of Randolph Street, just west of Hearne Avenue a block north of Morningside Drive. When police arrived just before 6 a.m., they found the body of the victim inside the residence. Police arrested 51-year old Raymond Johnson of Shreveport at the scen...
