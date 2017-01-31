Firefighters battle fire at Tri-State Iron & Metal

Firefighters were busy Tuesday morning battling a blaze that broke out at a Texarkana, Arkansas business.



The fire started just after 7:30 a.m. at the Tri-State Iron and Metal Company in the 1700 block of East 9th Street.



While officials say scrap yard fires are not unusual, they say this was one was larger and took longer to contain.

Smoke could be seen billowing up from the Tri-State Iron and Metal company, as firefighters scrambled to extinguish a fire at the back of the facility.

Texarkana, Arkansas Fire Marshal Stephen Johnson says several crews were called in to assist with the blaze.

"When we got on scene it had already consumed so much material in an area where there are just a bunch of piles of debris," explained Johnson.

He says the water utilities company had to boost pressure to help firefighters put out the flames.

Tri-State Vice-President Ben Glick says a pile of material waiting to processed near the shredder caught on fire before the business opened.

"It's a risk associated, but definitely something we work everyday to mitigate. In my career we've never had anything like this," said Glick.

This facility has been at the same location for 70 years old in Texarkana, Arkansas.

The company recycles metal and paper products.

It took firefighters nearly three hours to get the fire under control.

Johnson says the blaze was contain to just one area of the scrap yard.

"The company tries to separate the debris piles, so that if something does catch on fire because of the nature of their business that it doesn't spread to the other ones. That helped so it doesn't spread to other piles," said Johnson.

No injuries were reported.

Company officials say the fire department was also able to contain the fire so there was no damage to the plant or equipment.

The facility re-opened for business just before noon Tuesday.