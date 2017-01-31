Genesis PrimeCare to assume ownership of Good Shepherd Clinic

(article courtesy: marshallnewsmessenger.com)

(MARSHALL, Tx.) -- Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall announced today that Genesis PrimeCare has assumed ownership of the Marshall Rural Health Clinic (MRHC), also known as Good Shepherd Medical Associates Family Health Center.

“Good Shepherd Health System has a strong partnership with Genesis PrimeCare, and I am confident that the community will continue to receive the same quality care, from the same trusted providers you have come to know and depend on” said Russ Collier, CEO, Good Shepherd Medical Center – Marshall.

East Texas Border Health Clinic dba Genesis PrimeCare is an FTCA deemed FQHC and 501(c)3, non-profit organization that has been delivering quality medical services since 2006. Genesis PrimeCare is headquartered in Marshall, with clinic locations in Longview, Texarkana, Atlanta, Jefferson, and Marshall. Genesis PrimeCare began as a clinic to provide access to primary family healthcare, however the organization has evolved to include 170 employees and various specialties. With more than 30 healthcare providers, clinic offerings include primary care, behavioral health therapy, pediatrics, dental and gynecological care.

“Genesis PrimeCare is excited to welcome LaTausha Gaskin, PA, Gary Brouillette, FNP and Kourtney Howard, FNP and the remainder of the clinic staff to our team,” said Carla Roadcap, CEO, Genesis PrimeCare. “Patients and their families can expect to receive the same excellent services they received from Good Shepherd and will see little to no change in clinic operations.”

Genesis PrimeCare is located at nearby 811 S. Washington, and all patients can be seen at this location now through February 10.

On February 13, Genesis PrimeCare will relocate to 805 Lindsey Dr. (formerly MRHC), which is currently undergoing renovation. Clinic providers will continue their current relationship with their patients and will begin seeing patients at the new location on February 13.

For more information, please call (903) 938-1146 or (903) 927-6140.