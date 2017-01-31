5 kids test positive for drugs; parents arrested

Bossier City police have arrested a man and woman on criminal charges after their children tested positive for illegal narcotics.

Shannon Michael Blake, 35, and Victoria Golmon Blake, 30 of Bossier City, were arrested Monday on multiple counts of cruelty to juveniles following an investigation conducted by detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Unit.

The investigation began after police were contacted in reference to alleged abuse involving one of the couple’s children. Routine medical tests conducted as part of the investigation found the couple’s five children, ranging in ages from 6 months to 10 years old, test positive for illegal drugs including marijuana and cocaine.

It’s believed the children were exposed to drugs due to their parents’ use.

The couple was booked into the Bossier City Jail. Shannon Blake has since been transferred to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility, while Victoria Blake is awaiting transferred there.