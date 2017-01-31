Quantcast

Submerged big rig to be pulled from Toledo Bend Wednesday

Barge and crane are assembled Tuesday to begin recovery of a submerged 18-wheeler. (Courtesy: Mike Carr) Barge and crane are assembled Tuesday to begin recovery of a submerged 18-wheeler. (Courtesy: Mike Carr)
Crane that will be used in recovery of submerged 18-wheeler. (Courtesy: Mike Carr) Crane that will be used in recovery of submerged 18-wheeler. (Courtesy: Mike Carr)
Wreckage litters Pendleton Bridge where two 18-wheelers collided Jan. 25. (Courtesy: LSP) Wreckage litters Pendleton Bridge where two 18-wheelers collided Jan. 25. (Courtesy: LSP)
Flatbed 18-wheeler sits on Pendleton Bridge following head-on collision Jan. 25. (Courtesy: LSP) Flatbed 18-wheeler sits on Pendleton Bridge following head-on collision Jan. 25. (Courtesy: LSP)
18-wheeler loaded with chicken feed submerged in Toledo Bend following head-on collision Jan. 25. (Courtesy: LSP) 18-wheeler loaded with chicken feed submerged in Toledo Bend following head-on collision Jan. 25. (Courtesy: LSP)
TOLEDO BEND RESERVOIR -

The process to pull a submerged 18-wheeler from Toledo Bend Reservoir is scheduled to begin at daylight Wednesday.

The work will not require the closure of Pendleton Bridge, a 3-mile structure spanning the reservoir between Louisiana and Texas.

The big rig went into the reservoir on Jan. 25 following a head-on collision with another tractor-trailer. State police said a 2006 Peterbilt driven by Stanley L. Wingfield, 33, of Hempstead, Ark., crossed the center line and hit a 2014 Peterbilt driven by Jimmy R. Swindle, 50, of San Augustine, Texas.

Wingfield was pulling an unloaded flatbed. It remained on the bridge after the crash. He was not injured. State police cited him for driving left of center.

Swindle, who was hauling feed, escaped his sinking truck. He sat on top of the cab until nearby fishermen came to his rescue.

He was transported to Sabine Medical Center and treated for moderate injuries, state police said.

The crash closed the 3-mile Pendleton Bridge for about three hours. 

Swindle’s truck and contents are submerged in about 28 feet of water and located less than a mile from the Louisiana side. 

Recovery operations are being coordinated through the Sabine River Authority, which has jurisdiction over the reservoir.

A salvage crew on Tuesday assembled equipment at a boat launch on the Texas side. Their plan calls for a tug boat to push a crane to the crash site then have the crane lift the 18-wheeler. The tug will then push the barge, crane and truck back to the Texas side. 





