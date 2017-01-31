The drones are coming to Bossier City

These days it seems drones are becoming more integrated with our way of life. The flying machines went from a hobby to future business deliveries and saving lives on the battle field. Bossier City plans to get in on the drone revolution and spend about $30,000 for three drones.

Bossier City fire fighters will pilot the drones. The drones will not go out on every fire call but they will be deployed for major fires and search and rescue missions.

Captain Scott Gurganus said most of the time the the drones will ride on the bomb squad truck when they are needed. The truck is equipped with two large HD TV to show what the drone cameras can see.

Captain Gurganus says their drones will be equipped with special thermal imaging and inferred cameras, which could tip the fight for saving property and lives in their favor.

"With the thermal imaging camera where you can see heat instead of the visual perspective...you can see exactly what end of the building it is maybe what it's coming into contact with . . . and where you are looking for a body or maybe a swimmer in the river...the heat of their body against the cold water...they would just show up," said Gurganus.

Chief of Special Operations Safety, Steve Ford says the special cameras will come in handy if they had to make rescues during another flooding situation and when it comes to a bomb threats the drone allows them to get close with eyes on all sides of the target without putting lives at stake.

"I feel like it gives us a new perspective and a new way of looking at things that we never had before," said Ford.

Bossier City is expected to approve the $30,000 purchase of the drones during the next few city council meetings. The drones will be available to both the fire and police department but maintained and operated by fire officials.