In the aftermath of 6 shootings: police reach out to the communi - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

In the aftermath of 6 shootings: police reach out to the community for help

The scene of one of 6 shootings from Sunday. Shreveport, LA The scene of one of 6 shootings from Sunday. Shreveport, LA
SHREVEPORT, La -

Following a weekend riddled with bullets and bloodshed, Shreveport Police speak out. 

It has been two days since the city went through six shootings in just 24 hours - that left two dead and several others injured.

The homicide total for Shreveport is going up fast - the city is already looking at a total of five homicides. If you compare - this time last year, Shreveport had two, so officers definitely have their hands full but where they say they are seeing a problem - is getting to the violence before it ever starts.

Many have turned to the police for answers, so they have spoken out.

Corporal, Marcus Hines says, "So many people want to say, 'The police aren't doing' or 'The police should be doing'."

The Chief, Alan Crump, adds, "More times than not we are reactive in a lot of events, we try to be proactive."
In other words - it's tough to get to the crime before it happens. In our neighborhoods, citizens have to take ownership in part too."

Apparently nobody will talk. 

Police say in order to help the city - they need help from the city.

Criminal justice expert, Frederick Jackson offers this advice, "That's where they live, that's where crime takes place, so one of the biggest keys is for that law enforcement agency to establish a relationship, work on a relationship with the community. It's very important."

Two of the six shootings happened in district G.

Representative of this district, councilman Jerry Bowman has this to say, "I just want people to not be afraid to call and to give information that they think they may have, something that may be relevant to an act of violence before it even happens." 
 
Police are still working and investigating each of the six shootings


 

