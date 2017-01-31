Quantcast

Man gets prison for calling in bomb threat at Texas refinery - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Man gets prison for calling in bomb threat at Texas refinery

Posted: Updated:
BEAUMONT, TX (AP) -


   BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a 23-year-old has been sentenced to almost two years in prison for falsely claiming that explosives were set to detonate at a Beaumont refinery.
   Prosecutors say Lance Giovanni Fontenot was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months for making a terroristic threat. He pleaded guilty in September to maliciously conveying false information about explosive material.
   Prosecutors say he called the ExxonMobil refinery in June claiming that explosive devices were set to detonate there. He said a plant employee with ties to a terrorist organization placed them there.
   Prosecutors say Fontenot later admitted to lying about the explosives and the employee having ties to a terrorist organization. He said he was retaliating against the employee for breaking up with him.
   He was ordered to pay ExxonMobil restitution of about $373,000.





  • KTBS 3 News Tips

    Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom.  Enter your email address below to get started.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thank you for your submission to KTBS 3 News.  A member of our staff may contact you for more information.

Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly