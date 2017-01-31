Man gets prison for calling in bomb threat at Texas refinery



BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) -- Federal prosecutors say a 23-year-old has been sentenced to almost two years in prison for falsely claiming that explosives were set to detonate at a Beaumont refinery.

Prosecutors say Lance Giovanni Fontenot was sentenced Tuesday to 21 months for making a terroristic threat. He pleaded guilty in September to maliciously conveying false information about explosive material.

Prosecutors say he called the ExxonMobil refinery in June claiming that explosive devices were set to detonate there. He said a plant employee with ties to a terrorist organization placed them there.

Prosecutors say Fontenot later admitted to lying about the explosives and the employee having ties to a terrorist organization. He said he was retaliating against the employee for breaking up with him.

He was ordered to pay ExxonMobil restitution of about $373,000.