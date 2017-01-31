Record temperature in Texarkana

Quantcast

Figure 1: Texarkana Almanac

The Shreveport National Weather Service says that Texarkana tied their high temperature record of 77 degrees today (Figure 1).  That's 22 degrees above average!  Even the morning reading was 10 above the norm.

