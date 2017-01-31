LA Sports HOF’s Glory Road Tour makes a stop in Shreveport

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame will welcome its Class of 2017 this summer, but in the meantime, some of the state's biggest stars are hitting the road for the Hall's Glory Road tour.

The most recent stop on that list was WalkOn's in Shreveport. Local legends like 2017 inductee David Toms, 2016 inductee Todd Walker, Kyle Williams, Lee Smith, Leo Sanford, and Jacob Hester answered questions from the crowd in what was a great evening.

"It's a great group of guys. I think I'm actually the only one that's not in the Hall of Fame. It's an honor for me just to be mentioned with these guys. There's so many legends in baseball, obviously golf with David. It's a privilege for me to be here," explained former LSU running back Jacob Hester.

"Dude, I'm loving it. I'm going to get me some autographs, man. Just to see your friends and people like that, just giving back. I'm glad to see the museum up. When I was inducted, the museum wasn't there. I was at the coliseum where I played basketball. I had some pictures in there in some of those daisy duke basketball shorts. I'm glad they took those down," said 2003 HOF inductee and former Cubs pitcher Lee Smith.