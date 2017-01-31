LA Sports HOF’s Glory Road Tour makes a stop in Shreveport
Posted:
Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La -
The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame will welcome its Class of 2017 this summer, but in the meantime, some of the state's biggest stars are hitting the road for the Hall's Glory Road tour.
The most recent stop on that list was WalkOn's in Shreveport. Local legends like 2017 inductee David Toms, 2016 inductee Todd Walker, Kyle Williams, Lee Smith, Leo Sanford, and Jacob Hester answered questions from the crowd in what was a great evening.
"It's a great group of guys. I think I'm actually the only one that's not in the Hall of Fame. It's an honor for me just to be mentioned with these guys. There's so many legends in baseball, obviously golf with David. It's a privilege for me to be here," explained former LSU running back Jacob Hester.
"Dude, I'm loving it. I'm going to get me some autographs, man. Just to see your friends and people like that, just giving back. I'm glad to see the museum up. When I was inducted, the museum wasn't there. I was at the coliseum where I played basketball. I had some pictures in there in some of those daisy duke basketball shorts. I'm glad they took those down," said 2003 HOF inductee and former Cubs pitcher Lee Smith.
Thursday, May 4 2017 12:47 PM EDT2017-05-04 16:47:12 GMT
By JON KRAWCZYNSKI AP Basketball Writer San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker will miss the rest of the playoffs after rupturing the quadriceps tendon in his left leg in Game 2 of the Western...
By JON KRAWCZYNSKI AP Basketball Writer San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker will miss the rest of the playoffs after rupturing the quadriceps tendon in his left leg in Game 2 of the Western Conference...
Thursday, May 4 2017 4:46 AM EDT2017-05-04 08:46:28 GMT
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) - Carlos Perez's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning capped another comeback for the Los Angeles Angels, who scored three times in the ninth before going on to beat
Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Houston Rockets 121-96 last night and even the Western Conference semifinals at one game...
Thursday, May 4 2017 4:42 AM EDT2017-05-04 08:42:21 GMT
Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Houston Rockets 121-96 on Wednesday night and even the Western Conference...
Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Houston Rockets 121-96 on Wednesday night and even the Western Conference semifinals at...
JC Ramirez got his first win as a starter on his fourth try after 111 career relief appearances, and Jefry Marte homered and hit a tiebreaking, two-run single to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers...
JC Ramirez got his first win as a starter on his fourth try after 111 career relief appearances, and Jefry Marte homered and hit a tiebreaking, two-run single to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on...
Friday, May 5 2017 3:23 AM EDT2017-05-05 07:23:22 GMT
Friday, May 5 2017 3:23 AM EDT2017-05-05 07:23:22 GMT
Draymond Green showed Quin Snyder his hot hand and range up close, knocking down five 3-pointers and scoring 21 points before a brief knee scare late in the Golden State Warriors' 115-104 win over the Utah Jazz.
Draymond Green showed Quin Snyder his hot hand and range up close, knocking down five 3-pointers and scoring 21 points before a brief knee scare late in the Golden State Warriors' 115-104 win over the Utah Jazz.
Thursday, May 4 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:37:02 GMT
The LSU Tigers will play as a No. 1 seed in NCAA Regional play for the first time in program history as they prepare to host 14 teams, including defending NCAA Champion and No. 2 seed Oregon, and five individuals at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional scheduled for May 15-17 at the University Club.
The LSU Tigers will play as a No. 1 seed in NCAA Regional play for the first time in program history as they prepare to host 14 teams, including defending NCAA Champion and No. 2 seed Oregon, and five individuals at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional scheduled for May 15-17 at the University Club.
Thursday, May 4 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-05-05 00:04:21 GMT
Grambling State University Director of Athletics Paul Bryant announced the first major renovations and upgrades to the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in decades, including a total football field turf overhaul and a high-tech digital scoreboard.
Grambling State University Director of Athletics Paul Bryant announced the first major renovations and upgrades to the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in decades, including a total football field turf overhaul and a high-tech digital scoreboard.
Share Your Images
312 E. Kings Highway
Shreveport, Louisiana 71104
318-861-5800