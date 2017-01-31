Quantcast

LA Sports HOF's Glory Road Tour makes a stop in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La -

The Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame will welcome its Class of 2017 this summer, but in the meantime, some of the state's biggest stars are hitting the road for the Hall's Glory Road tour.

The most recent stop on that list was WalkOn's in Shreveport. Local legends like 2017 inductee David Toms, 2016 inductee Todd Walker, Kyle Williams, Lee Smith, Leo Sanford, and Jacob Hester answered questions from the crowd in what was a great evening.

"It's a great group of guys. I think I'm actually the only one that's not in the Hall of Fame. It's an honor for me just to be mentioned with these guys. There's so many legends in baseball, obviously golf with David. It's a privilege for me to be here," explained former LSU running back Jacob Hester.

"Dude, I'm loving it. I'm going to get me some autographs, man. Just to see your friends and people like that, just giving back. I'm glad to see the museum up. When I was inducted, the museum wasn't there. I was at the coliseum where I played basketball. I had some pictures in there in some of those daisy duke basketball shorts. I'm glad they took those down," said 2003 HOF inductee and former Cubs pitcher Lee Smith.

    Joey Gallo homered and drove in three runs, Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus also homered and the Texas Rangers stopped a season-worst four-game skid, beating the Houston Astros 10-4 on Thursday.
    Joey Gallo homered and drove in three runs, Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus also homered and the Texas Rangers stopped a season-worst four-game skid, beating the Houston Astros 10-4 on Thursday.
    Houston Texans inside linebacker Max Bullough has been suspended without pay for the first four games of next season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.
    Joey Gallo homered and drove in three runs, Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus also homered and the Texas Rangers stopped a season-worst four-game skid, beating the Houston Astros 10-4 on Thursday.
    Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs overcame the loss of Tony Parker to beat the Houston Rockets 121-96 on Wednesday night and even the Western Conference...
    A group that works to prevents gender-based violence is urging the Cincinnati Bengals to speak out against domestic violence after the team drafted a player who punched a woman in the face.
    The LSU Tigers will play as a No. 1 seed in NCAA Regional play for the first time in program history as they prepare to host 14 teams, including defending NCAA Champion and No. 2 seed Oregon, and five individuals at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional scheduled for May 15-17 at the University Club.

    Despite leaving for Chapel Hill at the end of the month, former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris was back home last week, volunteering at Jacob Hester's annual football camp.

    Grambling State University Director of Athletics Paul Bryant announced the first major renovations and upgrades to the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in decades, including a total football field turf overhaul and a high-tech digital scoreboard.

