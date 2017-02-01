LSU greats David Toms and Jacob Hester have interesting takes on why these recruits should stay in-state

Wednesday is signing day, football's biggest day of the spring. And when it comes to making a decision, there are a lot of factors to weigh-in. Many recruits can feel the pressure from their in-state fan bases to stay with the hometown team.

Two people who may have felt that pressure, Shreveport natives and former LSU stars Jacob Hester and David Toms. But they made an interesting point about making your college decision at Wednesday night's Glory Road tour event.

"Being from Louisiana, playing at LSU, if you have a chance and they offer you a scholarship, you got to take it. I've been out of LSU for 10 years, and people still want to talk LSU football, and LSU games, and this and that. And it's helped me to come back to Shreveport and be able to do things like take part in a WalkOn's. If I wouldn't have gone to LSU, it would have been the wrong choice," said Hester.

"I think people in Louisiana, if they realized what the state of Louisiana does for you as a professional athlete does for you and the support you have beyond your sport when you're done, like some of these guys tonight will tell you what that's all about. Sometimes as a 18-year-old kid, it's hard to see past the end of your nose and look at the rest of your life. If they go to LSU, they're still going to play for a great program, a great coach. They're going to have the support of the whole state. I just wish some of them realized that before they make a bad decision," added Toms.

Both are keeping close eye on signing day and so is KTBS. Tune in later on Wednesday at 6:30 for our 30-minute signing day special.