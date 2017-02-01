Quantcast

LSU greats David Toms and Jacob Hester have interesting takes on - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

LSU greats David Toms and Jacob Hester have interesting takes on why these recruits should stay in-state

Posted: Updated:
SHREVEPORT, La -

Wednesday is signing day, football's biggest day of the spring. And when it comes to making a decision, there are a lot of factors to weigh-in. Many recruits can feel the pressure from their in-state fan bases to stay with the hometown team.

Two people who may have felt that pressure, Shreveport natives and former LSU stars Jacob Hester and David Toms. But they made an interesting point about making your college decision at Wednesday night's Glory Road tour event.

"Being from Louisiana, playing at LSU, if you have a chance and they offer you a scholarship, you got to take it. I've been out of LSU for 10 years, and people still want to talk LSU football, and LSU games, and this and that. And it's helped me to come back to Shreveport and be able to do things like take part in a WalkOn's. If I wouldn't have gone to LSU, it would have been the wrong choice," said Hester.

"I think people in Louisiana, if they realized what the state of Louisiana does for you as a professional athlete does for you and the support you have beyond your sport when you're done, like some of these guys tonight will tell you what that's all about. Sometimes as a 18-year-old kid, it's hard to see past the end of your nose and look at the rest of your life. If they go to LSU, they're still going to play for a great program, a great coach. They're going to have the support of the whole state. I just wish some of them realized that before they make a bad decision," added Toms.

Both are keeping close eye on signing day and so is KTBS. Tune in later on Wednesday at 6:30 for our 30-minute signing day special.

  • Texas Sports HeadlinesTexas Sports HeadlinesMore>>

  • Latest Texas sports

    Latest Texas sports

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:20 AM EDT2017-05-05 09:20:03 GMT
    Joey Gallo homered and drove in three runs, Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus also homered and the Texas Rangers stopped a season-worst four-game skid, beating the Houston Astros 10-4 on Thursday.
    Joey Gallo homered and drove in three runs, Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus also homered and the Texas Rangers stopped a season-worst four-game skid, beating the Houston Astros 10-4 on Thursday.

  • Gallo, Odor, Andrus HR, Texas tops Astros 10-4 to end skid

    Gallo, Odor, Andrus HR, Texas tops Astros 10-4 to end skid

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:27 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:27:56 GMT
    Joey Gallo homered and drove in three runs, Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus also homered and the Texas Rangers stopped a season-worst four-game skid, beating the Houston Astros 10-4 on Thursday.
    Joey Gallo homered and drove in three runs, Rougned Odor and Elvis Andrus also homered and the Texas Rangers stopped a season-worst four-game skid, beating the Houston Astros 10-4 on Thursday.

  • Texans Bullough suspended 4 games for violating PED policy

    Texans Bullough suspended 4 games for violating PED policy

    Thursday, May 4 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-05-04 20:31:36 GMT
    Houston Texans inside linebacker Max Bullough has been suspended without pay for the first four games of next season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.
    Houston Texans inside linebacker Max Bullough has been suspended without pay for the first four games of next season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing substances.
    •   
Section is sponsored by:
SEP 3 2:30PM CT at Wisconsin
SEP 10 6:30PM CT vs Jacksonville St
SEP 17 6:00PM CT vs Mississippi St
SEP 24 TBA at Auburn
OCT 1 TBA vs Missouri
OCT 8 TBA vs Florida
OCT 15 TBA vs Southern Miss
OCT 22 TBA vs Ole Miss
NOV 5 TBA vs Alabama
NOV 12 TBA at Arkansas
NOV 19 TBA vs South Alabama
NOV 24 TBA vs Texas A&M




  • SportsMore>>

  • LSU men's golf earns top seed in NCAA regional

    LSU men's golf earns top seed in NCAA regional

    Thursday, May 4 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-05-05 03:37:02 GMT

    The LSU Tigers will play as a No. 1 seed in NCAA Regional play for the first time in program history as they prepare to host 14 teams, including defending NCAA Champion and No. 2 seed Oregon, and five individuals at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional scheduled for May 15-17 at the University Club.

    The LSU Tigers will play as a No. 1 seed in NCAA Regional play for the first time in program history as they prepare to host 14 teams, including defending NCAA Champion and No. 2 seed Oregon, and five individuals at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional scheduled for May 15-17 at the University Club.

  • ARKLATEX IN-DEPTH

    Brandon Harris still feels connections to LSU family

    Brandon Harris still feels connections to LSU family

    Thursday, May 4 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-05-05 00:10:37 GMT

    Despite leaving for Chapel Hill at the end of the month, former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris was back home last week, volunteering at Jacob Hester's annual football camp.

    Despite leaving for Chapel Hill at the end of the month, former LSU quarterback Brandon Harris was back home last week, volunteering at Jacob Hester's annual football camp.

  • Grambling reveals major football stadium improvements

    Grambling reveals major football stadium improvements

    Thursday, May 4 2017 8:04 PM EDT2017-05-05 00:04:21 GMT

    Grambling State University Director of Athletics Paul Bryant announced the first major renovations and upgrades to the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in decades, including a total football field turf overhaul and a high-tech digital scoreboard.

    Grambling State University Director of Athletics Paul Bryant announced the first major renovations and upgrades to the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium in decades, including a total football field turf overhaul and a high-tech digital scoreboard.

KTBS 3 News


Share Your Images
Powered by Frankly