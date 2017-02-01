Quantcast

Kindergarteners' 100th Day of School Parade

BOSSIER CITY, La. -

Kindergarten students at Bellaire Elementary in Bossier City celebrated their 100th day of school on Tuesday by participating in a parade.

Many of the young students didn't look their age because they were dressed as a centenarian.

Others choose to show their creativity by displaying 100 items on shirts or posters they made.

Congratulations on reaching a BIG milestone! 

