The Latest: Texas 'Muslim Day' rally draws few protesters

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A "Muslim Day" rally at the Texas Capitol has wrapped up with few protesters and no interruptions.

The event Tuesday drew several hundred people and an increased security presence. Many of the people formed a human chain around the few protesters who did show up to keep them at a distance. Supporters of the demonstrators waived signs that read "Hate Has No Home Here."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott made no mention of President Donald Trump' temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations during his State of the State address that was going on inside the Capitol.

A similar rally two years ago was marred by hecklers, including one who grabbed the microphone from a speaker and disrupted the event. Several Texas Democratic lawmakers, interfaith groups, nonprofits and Austin Mayor Steve Adler also attended in a show of support.