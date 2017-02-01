Phi Mu Alpha offering Valentine serenades at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s chapter of Phi Mu Alpha will perform Valentine serenades on and off campus through Valentine’s Day, Tuesday Feb. 14. Members will perform from 2-8 p.m. in Hanchey Gallery and a traveling group will perform from 6-8 p.m. on Front Street.

“What better way to spend your Valentine's Day than getting your loved one serenaded by the men of Phi Mu Alpha?” Chapter Treasurer Logan Turner asked. “For $10 you come to us and we will serenade you and your loved one at Hanchey Gallery or Front Street and for $20 we will come to you. All serenades come with a single rose.”

Phi Mu Alpha is a social fraternity for men with a special interest in music.

“We will also have a table in the Creative and Performing Arts Building the week of January 30-February 3 and will be in the Student Union the week of February 6-February 10,” Turner said.

For more information or to book a serenade, contact Turner at (318) 507-8261 or lturner029912@nsula.edu or visit the Phi Mu Alpha table at the times listed.