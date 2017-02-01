To stand out at Super Bowl 51, ads are going for stunts

Super Bowl LI will kick off on Sunday from Houston's NRG Stadium, pitting the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons.

Typically, the Super Bowl pulls in more than 100 million viewers.

That massive audience makes the Super Bowl a prime spot for advertisers, who are paying 21st Century Fox Inc. as much as $5 million for a 30-second commercial.

Can't wait til Sunday to see the commercials? Wait no more. Here's a look at several of the Super Bowl spots that have been released so far.