Air Force base: 1 killed, 1 injured in New Mexico training

   ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) -- Officials at Holloman Air Force Base say one person was killed and another injured in a training accident on a military range in southern New Mexico.

   Base officials say in a statement that the Tuesday night accident involved members of a ground-control party struck as two F-16 jets used unspecified air-to-ground munitions at a range that's part of the White Sands Missile Range complex near Holloman.

   The statement says the injured person was released from a hospital after treatment for specified injuries.

   Identities were not immediately released, and officials say the incident is under investigation.

   The statement says the two F-16s are based at Holloman but belong to a group that is part of a wing headquartered at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona.

