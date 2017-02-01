Shreveport man arrested for stealing public funds

A former transportation buyer for the Caddo Parish School Board was arrested Tuesday on charges related to the misappropriation of at least $260,000 in public funds, said Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Brandon Lewis, 32, of the 2800 block of Grove Street was arrested following a criminal investigation by the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force and an internal investigation by the Caddo Parish School Board. Lewis was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for the unauthorized use of an access card, felony theft, and forgery.

Caddo Sheriff’s Detective Casey Jones initiated the criminal investigation after the Task Force received a tip about possible criminal activity involving Lewis and the complaint was confirmed through an audit conducted by the School Board.

During the investigation it was determined Lewis used his business credit card for unauthorized purchases, including $40,000 in VISA gift cards; created forged invoices to cover his activity; and used the School Board’s account to purchase car parts and building materials from vendors for his personal gain. Detectives believe Lewis profited by selling the car parts to strangers on the street for less than what was paid. The gift cards and building materials were used for personal benefit.

Lewis was employed by the School Board from April 2014 until October 2016. The offenses in question occurred between September 2015 and October 2016.

District Statement: Caddo Parish Public Schools is thankful for the efforts of staff and law enforcement to thoroughly investigate this case and bring forward a resolution which will include the district seeking restitution of all funds. Additionally, the district is grateful to the anonymous individual who alerted law enforcement and district officials of the allegations and encourage community members to continue to make the district aware of concerns. Upon an investigation by district staff, Mr. Lewis was terminated from employment and safeguards were put into place to protect against any such action taking place again.