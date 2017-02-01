EARLE, Ark. (AP) -- Authorities in east Arkansas say a 16-year-old boy fatally shot himself when a handgun he was putting in his waistband accidentally discharged.

The Crittenden County Sheriff's Office says the fatal shooting happened Monday night at a home in Earle. Deputy of investigations Todd Grooms tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the boy was leaving a friend's house when the shooting occurred.

Grooms says the .25-caliber semi-automatic handgun fired as the teen was placing it in his belt, striking the boy in the abdomen.

The teen was taken to a hospital in Wynne, where he died. His name has not yet been released.