A 23-year-old woman is charged with accessory to aggravated assault with a firearm

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A woman who was in a car with her boyfriend when he was shot and killed by two pursuing Louisiana sheriff's deputies last year has been charged in connection with the actions authorities say the couple took that prompted the chase.

Citing court records filed Thursday, news outlets report 23-year-old Tyshara Blouin is charged with accessory to aggravated assault with a firearm.

The charge comes after authorities say Blouin's 22-year-old boyfriend, Eric Harris, pointed a gun at a group of people at a New Orleans-area mall on Feb. 8.

Jefferson Parish deputies say they pursued Harris' vehicle until he stopped in downtown New Orleans and reversed, prompting them to fatally shoot Harris, who was black.

The Orleans Parish District Attorney is still reviewing the shooting. The FBI hasn't released details about its separate probe.