Caddo students are jumping for LIFE!

Some Caddo Parish students are on a mission to save lives. It's all part of the annual Jump Rope for Heart campaign which raises money for the American Heart Association.

Kids at University Elementary in Shreveport recently learned about various parts of the human body and about what kinds of equipment doctors use to keep us healthy.

The Health and Career Week included visits by medical students and community and business leaders who showed the students examples of careers that center on being healthy.

The school also started its Jump Rope for Heart competition to help raise money for the American Heart Association.



"Our kids are raising money to help kids and individuals who have heart defects or heart problems," University Elementary counselor Veronica Douglas said.

Lifesaving Resources

