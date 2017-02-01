Quantcast

Caddo students are jumping for LIFE!

SHREVEPORT, La. -

Some Caddo Parish students are on a mission to save lives.  It's all part of the annual Jump Rope for Heart campaign which raises money for the American Heart Association.

Kids at University Elementary in Shreveport recently learned about various parts of the human body and about what kinds of equipment doctors use to keep us healthy.

The Health and Career Week included visits by medical students and community and business leaders who showed the students examples of careers that center on being healthy.

The school also started its Jump Rope for Heart competition to help raise money for the American Heart Association.

"Our kids are raising money to help kids and individuals who have heart defects or heart problems," University Elementary counselor Veronica Douglas said.

  • Click here to connect with the KTBS 3 Healthy Heart page of ktbs.com throughout the month of February.  You can also take a Heart Risk Assessment courtesy of CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System.
  • Here's more from the American Heart Association
  • How are schools getting involved?  Click here to find out.
  • To learn about team events to raise heart health awareness, and how to donate to fundraising efforts benefiting heart health, click here.

Don't forget!  Friday, Feb. 3 is Go Red for Women - National Wear Red Day!  Click here for details on that and the Northwest Louisiana Go Red Luncheon coming up on the 16th.

