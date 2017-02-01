Caddo students are jumping for LIFE!

Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:10 GMT
A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail.
Friday, May 5 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:42:40 GMT
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you." The fu...
Friday, May 5 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:35:00 GMT
Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on. City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online.
Friday, May 5 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-05 17:05:02 GMT
We've explored skydiving, scuba diving, learning to fly, hot air ballooning, the wind tunnel in Frisco, flying ATVs and eating fried foods from the state fair. This week, meteorologist Brian Fowler is going up in a powered paraglider.
Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:40:20 GMT
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Thursday, May 4 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-05-04 20:31:16 GMT
Shreveport police are searching for a young man wanted for a residential burglary on April 3. Detectives say 24-year-old Nicholas Jones is also wanted on warrants from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, Probation and Parole and Kinder Police Department in Allen Parish. All three warrants are active and entered into NCIC. Jones is a very light-skinned black male and sometimes identifies himself as a white male or white female. He's also known to dress as a female from time to time. ...
Sunday, April 30 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-04-30 23:24:48 GMT
JOHNSON, 51
A woman killed in Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood early Saturday has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Yolanda Moore, 44, was found by Shreveport Police responding to a 911 from a residence in the 2600 block of Randolph Street, just west of Hearne Avenue a block north of Morningside Drive. When police arrived just before 6 a.m., they found the body of the victim inside the residence. Police arrested 51-year old Raymond Johnson of Shreveport at the scen...
Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:10 GMT
Friday, May 5 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:42:40 GMT
Friday, May 5 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:35:00 GMT
