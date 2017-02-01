Crump officially sworn in as Shreveport police chief

Shreveport's new police chief was formally sworn in Wednesday morning with the oath of office.

Chief Alan Crump's ceremony took place about 10 a.m. at the Shreveport Police station.

The mayor was on hand as she watched her pick for chief take the oath.

Crump was appointed on Nov. 29.

Crump has been with the Shreveport Police Department for 24 years and manages the day-to-day operations of the 800-plus member department.