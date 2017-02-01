Hoverboard blamed as possible cause of fire that leaves family homeless

Shreveport fire officials say a hoverboard may to be blame for a house fire Tuesday night that left a family homeless, a dog dead and a firefighter injured.

The Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of Dalzell Street at 9:29 p.m. Engine 7 arrived on scene four minutes later to find flames visible at rear of the wood frame home.

All occupants of the home were able to escape prior to the fire department's arrival. It took seven units and 24 firefighters 14 minutes to bring the situation under control.

Family members told fire officials that a loud bang was heard prior to seeing flames on the floor around a hoverboard. Fire investigators determined the fire originated in a rear bedroom and was likely caused by the device.

Firefighters rescued one family puppy but another puppy was recovered deceased.

A firefighter was injured when he fell from a ladder during salvage and overhaul operations. That firefighter was treated on scene and transported to a local hospital for further examination.