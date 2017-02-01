Drive-by near school kills 2; packed ball game locked down
Posted:
Updated:
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- New Orleans police say a drive-by shooting killed two men in front of a high school during a basketball game. Local media report that Edna Karr High School's auditorium was at capacity and was locked down for more than an hour Tuesday night. Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said the men were in a car after being turned away from the game. He says the bullets apparently came from a silver sedan. Harrison says one victim died on the school lawn, the other at a hospital. School officials told local media that one victim graduated from Karr two years ago. A police news release says neither was a current student. It says both men had multiple bullet wounds, and the coroner will identify the two after autopsy.
KTBS 3 News Tips
Send your news tip or story idea to the KTBS 3 Newsroom. Enter your email address below to get started.
Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:10 GMT
A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail.
A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail.
Friday, May 5 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:42:40 GMT
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you." The fu...
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you." The fu...
Friday, May 5 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:35:00 GMT
Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on. City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online.
Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on. City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online.
Share Your Images
312 E. Kings Highway
Shreveport, Louisiana 71104
318-861-5800