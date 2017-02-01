Quantcast

Louisiana Tech’s New Frontiers lecture series to host renowned c - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Louisiana Tech’s New Frontiers lecture series to host renowned cancer researcher

Posted: Updated:

RUSTON, La. – Dr. Philip Salem, president of Salem Oncology Centre in Houston Texas, will visit Louisiana Tech University on February 6 as a featured speaker of the New Frontiers in Biomedical Research lecture series.

Salem’s presentation titled “Lessons I Have Learned from Cancer Research and Treatment,” will take place at 3:30 p.m. in University Hall on the Louisiana Tech campus.  The event is free and open to the public, and is sponsored by the Lincoln Health Foundation.

Salem, who is a physician, researcher, educator and international expert in cancer medicine, is a renowned pioneer in the field of cancer biology.  In addition to his role as president of Salem Oncology Centre, he is also director emeritus of cancer research at Baylor-St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital in Houston.  Salem was one of the first researchers to demonstrate that a chronic infection in the intestine may eventually lead to the development of cancer.  His work on intestinal cancer, known as Immunoproliferative Small Intestinal Disease (IPSID), and the relationship between infection and the development of intestinal cancer has become a classic in modern medicine.

“We are tremendously honored to have Dr. Salem on our campus,” said Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice.  “I know that our faculty and students will be inspired by his presentation of his research findings. I’d like to offer special thanks to our faculty for organizing this lecture series which we are finding to be most impactful on our campus and in our community.”

Salem has been honored with many awards for his contributions to the cancer research and has been invited to serve on the editorial boards of several prestigious cancer research journals. His research on IPSID was recognized by the Nobel Prize Committee as the gateway for research on H. pylori in the stomach, and its causal relationship to peptic ulcer and stomach cancer, which won the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 2005. In the early 1990s, Salem served on a healthcare advisory committee to the White House and, in 1994, received the Republican Senatorial Medal of Freedom.  In 1998, he was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor for his “exceptional humanitarian efforts and outstanding contributions to American science”.  Salem was honored in 2006 as “Scientist of the Year” by the National Italian Foundation for the Promotion of Science and Culture, and was decorated in a special ceremony held in Rome, Italy.

As an interdisciplinary lecture series that focuses on advancements in the fields of biomedical engineering, biology, physics and chemistry, the New Frontiers in Biomedical Research seminar program at Louisiana Tech strives to promote an understanding of human health and disease by interacting with leaders in these research fields.  The series also seeks to expose students to growing areas of research and to enhance Louisiana Tech’s own impacts in biomedical research.

All New Frontiers in Biomedical Research seminars are free and open to the public. Seminars begin at 3:30 p.m. at University Hall on the Louisiana Tech campus and are recorded for future viewing.  For more information on the series, a schedule of speakers, and to view recordings of the seminars, visit the New Frontiers in Biomedical Research website at http://biomedicalresearch.wix.com/new-frontiers or contact Dr. Jamie Newman at jjnewman@latech.edu or Dr. Mary Caldorera-Moore at mcmoore@latech.edu.

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:10 GMT

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

  • Aaron Hernandez's suicide note released, tells fiancee 'she's rich'

    Aaron Hernandez's suicide note released, tells fiancee 'she's rich'

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:42:40 GMT

    Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you." The fu...

    Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you." The fu...

  • Texas Elections, Saturday May 6

    Texas Elections, Saturday May 6

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:35:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 
    Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 
    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ARKLATEX IN-DEPTH

    Jacob Hester's annual football camp enjoys ongoing success

    Jacob Hester's annual football camp enjoys ongoing success

    Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:53 GMT

    The presence of Jacob Hester's football camp in Shreveport for nearly a decade is something the former Tiger is proud to maintain, but he knows it wouldn't be possible without the help of others.

    The presence of Jacob Hester's football camp in Shreveport for nearly a decade is something the former Tiger is proud to maintain, but he knows it wouldn't be possible without the help of others.

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Gaming changes in Louisiana on the way?

    Gaming changes in Louisiana on the way?

    Friday, May 5 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-05-05 17:30:26 GMT

    Are changes on the way for Louisiana's gaming industry?  "It's time to modernize our statutes and our attitudes towards your industry,"

    Are changes on the way for Louisiana's gaming industry?  "It's time to modernize our statutes and our attitudes towards your industry,"

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Soaring with Louisiana Paragliding

    Soaring with Louisiana Paragliding

    Friday, May 5 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-05 17:05:02 GMT

    We've explored skydiving, scuba diving, learning to fly, hot air ballooning, the wind tunnel in Frisco, flying ATVs and eating fried foods from the state fair.  This week, meteorologist Brian Fowler is going up in a powered paraglider.

    We've explored skydiving, scuba diving, learning to fly, hot air ballooning, the wind tunnel in Frisco, flying ATVs and eating fried foods from the state fair.  This week, meteorologist Brian Fowler is going up in a powered paraglider.

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:49:55 GMT
    FIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show ForecastFIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show Forecast

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

  • Damage reports coming in as another storm pushes through the ArkLaTex

    Damage reports coming in as another storm pushes through the ArkLaTex

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:37 AM EDT2017-05-04 10:37:39 GMT
    Carthage tree down on Hwy 59 - Courtesy: Bob Baker, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher.Carthage tree down on Hwy 59 - Courtesy: Bob Baker, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher.

    A fast-moving storm is pushing through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening, bringing destructive winds. 

    A fast-moving storm is pushing through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening, bringing destructive winds. 

  • No storms for several days!

    No storms for several days!

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:30:53 GMT
    Figure 1: Thursday's ForecastFigure 1: Thursday's Forecast

    Looks like a weather pattern change will keep the storms at bay for several days...finally!  Here's why.

    Looks like a weather pattern change will keep the storms at bay for several days...finally!  Here's why.

    •   

  • Crime BeatMore>>

  • Community holds meeting in wake of recent crime

    Community holds meeting in wake of recent crime

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:48:42 GMT
    Shreveport leaders host meeting on crime (Photo Courtesy: Amanda Atwell | KTBS 3 News)Shreveport leaders host meeting on crime (Photo Courtesy: Amanda Atwell | KTBS 3 News)

    With a recent spike in violent crime, parents at one Shreveport elementary school are on edge. 

    With a recent spike in violent crime, parents at one Shreveport elementary school are on edge. 

  • Local authorities searching for suspect in residential burglary

    Local authorities searching for suspect in residential burglary

    Thursday, May 4 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-05-04 20:31:16 GMT
    Shreveport police are searching for a young man wanted for a residential burglary on April 3. Detectives say 24-year-old Nicholas Jones is also wanted on warrants from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, Probation and Parole and Kinder Police Department in Allen Parish. All three warrants are active and entered into NCIC. Jones is a very light-skinned black male and sometimes identifies himself as a white male or white female. He's also known to dress as a female from time to time. ...
    Shreveport police are searching for a young man wanted for a residential burglary on April 3. Detectives say 24-year-old Nicholas Jones is also wanted on warrants from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, Probation and Parole and Kinder Police Department in Allen Parish. All three warrants are active and entered into NCIC. Jones is a very light-skinned black male and sometimes identifies himself as a white male or white female. He's also known to dress as a female from time to time. ...

  • Reward grows as search for Shreveport shooting suspect continues

    Reward grows as search for Shreveport shooting suspect continues

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-05-02 19:18:13 GMT
    Phadarius Hughes, 21Phadarius Hughes, 21

    The Shreveport Police Department continues it’s search for the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of a Shreveport man back in December 2016.

    The Shreveport Police Department continues it’s search for the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of a Shreveport man back in December 2016.

    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:10 GMT

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

  • Aaron Hernandez's suicide note released, tells fiancee 'she's rich'

    Aaron Hernandez's suicide note released, tells fiancee 'she's rich'

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:42:40 GMT

    Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you." The fu...

    Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you." The fu...

  • Texas Elections, Saturday May 6

    Texas Elections, Saturday May 6

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:35 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:35:00 GMT
    Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 
    Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 
Powered by Frankly