Panola College to offer summer courses with field trip to NYC

Panola College plans to offer academic courses with a field trip to New York City during the Summer 1 session.  The field trip is scheduled for June 13-17. During the trip students will visit the Ellis Island History Museum, Liberty Island, the Finance Museum, the Federal Reserve, and the 9-11 Memorial, with walking tours of Wall Street and Central Park.

Jennifer Coon, Panola College professor of accounting and business, says, "Once students have visited these places they will be free to enjoy the city. They can go to a Broadway production, see a ball game, and just go explore."

Students may earn up to six hours of academic credit in one of three courses: ECON 2301, Principles of Macroeconomics; GOVT 2305, Federal Government, and HIST 1302, U.S. History II. The economics and government courses will be offered as internet courses on Canvas, while the history course will be a face-to-face class. Tuition and fees for the academic courses are in addition to the trip cost for Panola College students. That fee is $1,100.

Those interested in taking the trip without earning college credit may sign up through the Continuing Education Department. Cost for the field trip only through Continuing Education will be approximately $1,250.

Trip cost includes airfare (but not checked baggage), hotel, unlimited metro pass, airport bus and entrance fees to museums. Participants will be responsible for their own meals and any additional events or activities they choose. The flight will depart from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and land at New York's LaGuardia Airport. At the base price, hotel arrangements will be four people to a room, but each person will have a single bed. The hotel is centrally located in Manhattan.

Coordinating the courses with field trip are faculty members Brian Naples, government; Bill Offer, history; and Jennifer Coon, economics. Contact these professors for specifics about their courses by emailing Naples at bnaples@panola.edu, phone 903-693-2043; Offer at boffer@panola.edu, phone 903-693-2047; or Coon at jcoon@panola.edu, phone 903-693-2088.

Anyone who is interested can find out more during an informational meeting on Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the W. H. Gullette Building, Room 210. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, sign all applicable forms, pass a background check to visit the Federal Reserve and pay applicable fees by the due dates.  A $600 non-refundable payment must be paid by Tuesday, April 11, to lock in a spot for the trip. Balance will be due on May 11.

  • Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

    Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you." The fu...

    Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 
    Jacob Hester's annual football camp enjoys ongoing success

    The presence of Jacob Hester's football camp in Shreveport for nearly a decade is something the former Tiger is proud to maintain, but he knows it wouldn't be possible without the help of others.

    Gaming changes in Louisiana on the way?

    Are changes on the way for Louisiana's gaming industry?  "It's time to modernize our statutes and our attitudes towards your industry,"

    Soaring with Louisiana Paragliding

    We've explored skydiving, scuba diving, learning to fly, hot air ballooning, the wind tunnel in Frisco, flying ATVs and eating fried foods from the state fair.  This week, meteorologist Brian Fowler is going up in a powered paraglider.

  • Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

    A fast-moving storm is pushing through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening, bringing destructive winds. 

    Looks like a weather pattern change will keep the storms at bay for several days...finally!  Here's why.

  • Community holds meeting in wake of recent crime

    With a recent spike in violent crime, parents at one Shreveport elementary school are on edge. 

    Shreveport police are searching for a young man wanted for a residential burglary on April 3. Detectives say 24-year-old Nicholas Jones is also wanted on warrants from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, Probation and Parole and Kinder Police Department in Allen Parish. All three warrants are active and entered into NCIC. Jones is a very light-skinned black male and sometimes identifies himself as a white male or white female. He's also known to dress as a female from time to time. ...
    The Shreveport Police Department continues it’s search for the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of a Shreveport man back in December 2016.

  • Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

    Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you." The fu...

    Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 
