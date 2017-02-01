Panola College to offer summer courses with field trip to NYC

Panola College plans to offer academic courses with a field trip to New York City during the Summer 1 session. The field trip is scheduled for June 13-17. During the trip students will visit the Ellis Island History Museum, Liberty Island, the Finance Museum, the Federal Reserve, and the 9-11 Memorial, with walking tours of Wall Street and Central Park.

Jennifer Coon, Panola College professor of accounting and business, says, "Once students have visited these places they will be free to enjoy the city. They can go to a Broadway production, see a ball game, and just go explore."

Students may earn up to six hours of academic credit in one of three courses: ECON 2301, Principles of Macroeconomics; GOVT 2305, Federal Government, and HIST 1302, U.S. History II. The economics and government courses will be offered as internet courses on Canvas, while the history course will be a face-to-face class. Tuition and fees for the academic courses are in addition to the trip cost for Panola College students. That fee is $1,100.

Those interested in taking the trip without earning college credit may sign up through the Continuing Education Department. Cost for the field trip only through Continuing Education will be approximately $1,250.

Trip cost includes airfare (but not checked baggage), hotel, unlimited metro pass, airport bus and entrance fees to museums. Participants will be responsible for their own meals and any additional events or activities they choose. The flight will depart from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and land at New York's LaGuardia Airport. At the base price, hotel arrangements will be four people to a room, but each person will have a single bed. The hotel is centrally located in Manhattan.

Coordinating the courses with field trip are faculty members Brian Naples, government; Bill Offer, history; and Jennifer Coon, economics. Contact these professors for specifics about their courses by emailing Naples at bnaples@panola.edu, phone 903-693-2043; Offer at boffer@panola.edu, phone 903-693-2047; or Coon at jcoon@panola.edu, phone 903-693-2088.

Anyone who is interested can find out more during an informational meeting on Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the W. H. Gullette Building, Room 210. Participants must be at least 18 years of age, sign all applicable forms, pass a background check to visit the Federal Reserve and pay applicable fees by the due dates. A $600 non-refundable payment must be paid by Tuesday, April 11, to lock in a spot for the trip. Balance will be due on May 11.