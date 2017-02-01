Centenary College plans Spring Open House for February 18

SHREVEPORT, LA — Centenary’s Office of Admission is opening campus to prospective students and families during the first Open House of 2017 on Saturday, February 18 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Open House visitors learn about Centenary’s distinctive academic programs and explore the College’s beautiful 65-acre campus in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

“We love welcoming all prospective students and their families to campus for open houses,” says Katie Chopin, recruitment and event coordinator for Centenary’s Office of Admission. “This is a great opportunity to learn about all that Centenary has to offer.”

The Open House begins with breakfast and an interactive campus tour led by Student Ambassadors. Following an information session covering admission and financial aid, Open House visitors will enjoy lunch and learn about academic programs and student life from a panel of faculty members and students. The program concludes with an academic browse where students can ask questions and learn more about their specific areas of interest.

“Open House is such a great opportunity to meet both current Centenary students and your potential classmates,” says Centenary student Rebecca Dunn. “I loved getting to meet lots of different people who were also going through the college search process.”

Registration for Centenary’s Spring Open House is available online at centenary.edu/februaryopenhouse. For more information, contact the Office of Admission at 800.234.4448 or 318.869.5131.