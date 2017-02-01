Beyonce expecting twins with Jay Z

To keep kids safe this summer, and away from registered sex offenders, east Texas law enforcement agencies are teaming up on a new task force called Operation Safe Summer - set to tackle sex offender crimes. Over 700 convicted sex offenders in the east Texas area have already been contacted to make sure database information is up-to-date.

The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.

One man was shot and another hit after an argument in Shreveport just before noon.

It is a celebration of the start of the judicial new year. Judges, lawyers, and officials of all faiths went to Red Mass, this morning, in search of guidance in justice.

The Fair Park Alumni Association and parents held a news conference today - to discuss a plan to stop the consolidation of Fair Park and Booker T. Washington. Today, they filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the Caddo Parish School Board. Parents, alumni, and local leaders were present at the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church across from Fair Park High School in support of the lawsuit. For months, Fair Park supporters have been calling the school board's decision to...