Quantcast

Beyonce expecting twins with Jay Z - KTBS.com - Shreveport, LA News, Weather and Sports

Beyonce expecting twins with Jay Z

Posted: Updated:

Pop icon Beyonce is pregnant once again -- this time with twins!

The 35-year-old "Lemonade" singer shared a picture on her official Instagram page with the caption, "We would like to share our love and happiness.  We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."

  • Top StoryMore>>

  • Operation Safe Summer targets sex offenders in east Tex

    Operation Safe Summer targets sex offenders in east Tex

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:03:31 GMT
    Marshall, Carthage, and Waskom Police, and Harrison County Sheriff's Office ban together to keep kids safe this summer.Marshall, Carthage, and Waskom Police, and Harrison County Sheriff's Office ban together to keep kids safe this summer.

    To keep kids safe this summer, and away from registered sex offenders, east Texas law enforcement agencies are teaming up on a new task force called Operation Safe Summer - set to tackle sex offender crimes. Over 700 convicted sex offenders in the east Texas area have already been contacted to make sure database information is up-to-date.  

    To keep kids safe this summer, and away from registered sex offenders, east Texas law enforcement agencies are teaming up on a new task force called Operation Safe Summer - set to tackle sex offender crimes. Over 700 convicted sex offenders in the east Texas area have already been contacted to make sure database information is up-to-date.  

  • UPDATE: Police investigating man found shot dead in the head in a truck

    UPDATE: Police investigating man found shot dead in the head in a truck

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:00:32 GMT

    The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets,  just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.

    The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets,  just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.

  • One shot, one injured after argument in Shreveport

    One shot, one injured after argument in Shreveport

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:55:20 GMT

    One man was shot and another hit after an argument in Shreveport just before noon.

    One man was shot and another hit after an argument in Shreveport just before noon.

    •   

  • 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-DepthMore>>

  • ARKLATEX IN-DEPTH

    Jacob Hester's annual football camp enjoys ongoing success

    Jacob Hester's annual football camp enjoys ongoing success

    Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:53 GMT

    The presence of Jacob Hester's football camp in Shreveport for nearly a decade is something the former Tiger is proud to maintain, but he knows it wouldn't be possible without the help of others.

    The presence of Jacob Hester's football camp in Shreveport for nearly a decade is something the former Tiger is proud to maintain, but he knows it wouldn't be possible without the help of others.

  • ArkLaTex in Depth

    Gaming changes in Louisiana on the way?

    Gaming changes in Louisiana on the way?

    Friday, May 5 2017 1:30 PM EDT2017-05-05 17:30:26 GMT

    Are changes on the way for Louisiana's gaming industry?  "It's time to modernize our statutes and our attitudes towards your industry,"

    Are changes on the way for Louisiana's gaming industry?  "It's time to modernize our statutes and our attitudes towards your industry,"

  • ArkLaTex In-Depth

    Soaring with Louisiana Paragliding

    Soaring with Louisiana Paragliding

    Friday, May 5 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-05 17:05:02 GMT

    We've explored skydiving, scuba diving, learning to fly, hot air ballooning, the wind tunnel in Frisco, flying ATVs and eating fried foods from the state fair.  This week, meteorologist Brian Fowler is going up in a powered paraglider.

    We've explored skydiving, scuba diving, learning to fly, hot air ballooning, the wind tunnel in Frisco, flying ATVs and eating fried foods from the state fair.  This week, meteorologist Brian Fowler is going up in a powered paraglider.

    •   

  • Weather HeadlinesMore>>

  • Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Great weather for the Barksdale Air Show

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:49 PM EDT2017-05-05 02:49:55 GMT
    FIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show ForecastFIgure 1: Saturday's Air Show Forecast

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

    Sunshine is the forecast for this weekend's Barksdale Air Force Base Air Show.  Here are the forecast details.

  • Damage reports coming in as another storm pushes through the ArkLaTex

    Damage reports coming in as another storm pushes through the ArkLaTex

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:37 AM EDT2017-05-04 10:37:39 GMT
    Carthage tree down on Hwy 59 - Courtesy: Bob Baker, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher.Carthage tree down on Hwy 59 - Courtesy: Bob Baker, KTBS 3 Weather Watcher.

    A fast-moving storm is pushing through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening, bringing destructive winds. 

    A fast-moving storm is pushing through the ArkLaTex Wednesday evening, bringing destructive winds. 

  • No storms for several days!

    No storms for several days!

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-05-04 03:30:53 GMT
    Figure 1: Thursday's ForecastFigure 1: Thursday's Forecast

    Looks like a weather pattern change will keep the storms at bay for several days...finally!  Here's why.

    Looks like a weather pattern change will keep the storms at bay for several days...finally!  Here's why.

    •   

  • Crime BeatMore>>

  • UPDATE: Police investigating man found shot dead in the head in a truck

    UPDATE: Police investigating man found shot dead in the head in a truck

    Friday, May 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:00:32 GMT

    The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets,  just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.

    The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets,  just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.

  • One shot, one injured after argument in Shreveport

    One shot, one injured after argument in Shreveport

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:55:20 GMT

    One man was shot and another hit after an argument in Shreveport just before noon.

    One man was shot and another hit after an argument in Shreveport just before noon.

  • Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Texas police officer faces murder charge in teen's death

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:22:39 GMT

    A white Texas police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a black teenager for which the officer was fired, according to an arrest warrant issued Friday.

    A white Texas police officer has been charged with murder in the shooting of a black teenager for which the officer was fired, according to an arrest warrant issued Friday.

    •   

  • NewsMore>>

  • Texas Elections, Saturday May 6

    Texas Elections, Saturday May 6

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:22:49 GMT

    Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 

    Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 

  • Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    Ringgold officer injured in pursuit of man wanted for drug possession

    Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:10 GMT

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

  • Aaron Hernandez's suicide note released, tells fiancee 'she's rich'

    Aaron Hernandez's suicide note released, tells fiancee 'she's rich'

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:42:40 GMT

    Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you." The fu...

    Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you." The fu...

Powered by Frankly