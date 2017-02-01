Beyonce expecting twins with Jay Z

Pop icon Beyonce is pregnant once again -- this time with twins!
The 35-year-old "Lemonade" singer shared a picture on her official Instagram page with the caption, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes."
Friday, May 5 2017 9:03 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:03:31 GMT
Marshall, Carthage, and Waskom Police, and Harrison County Sheriff's Office ban together to keep kids safe this summer.
To keep kids safe this summer, and away from registered sex offenders, east Texas law enforcement agencies are teaming up on a new task force called Operation Safe Summer - set to tackle sex offender crimes. Over 700 convicted sex offenders in the east Texas area have already been contacted to make sure database information is up-to-date.
Friday, May 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:00:32 GMT
The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.
Friday, May 5 2017 8:47 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:47:45 GMT
The Fair Park Alumni Association and parents held a news conference today - to discuss a plan to stop the consolidation of Fair Park and Booker T. Washington. Today, they filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the Caddo Parish School Board. Parents, alumni, and local leaders were present at the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church across from Fair Park High School in support of the lawsuit. For months, Fair Park supporters have been calling the school board's decision to...
Friday, May 5 2017 1:05 PM EDT2017-05-05 17:05:02 GMT
We've explored skydiving, scuba diving, learning to fly, hot air ballooning, the wind tunnel in Frisco, flying ATVs and eating fried foods from the state fair. This week, meteorologist Brian Fowler is going up in a powered paraglider.
Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:40 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:40:20 GMT
Front street didn't have a lot of foot traffic Wednesday. Restaurants and boutiques only had a handful of customers as rain poured all day long. It has been raining pretty much since I got here around noon. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the afternoon with a cold front forecasted to sweep through at around 6 p.m. bringing some possibly damaging winds and hail. Locals who say they are ready for whatever the weather may bring. Jasmine Williams s...
Friday, May 5 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-05-06 01:00:32 GMT
The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.
Thursday, May 4 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-05-04 20:31:16 GMT
Shreveport police are searching for a young man wanted for a residential burglary on April 3. Detectives say 24-year-old Nicholas Jones is also wanted on warrants from the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, Probation and Parole and Kinder Police Department in Allen Parish. All three warrants are active and entered into NCIC. Jones is a very light-skinned black male and sometimes identifies himself as a white male or white female. He's also known to dress as a female from time to time. ...
Friday, May 5 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:22:49 GMT
Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on. City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online.
Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:10 GMT
A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley’s injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail.
Friday, May 5 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:42:40 GMT
Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you." The fu...
