Harrison County deputies find body of missing man

Harrison County authorities have found the body of a man reported missing Jan. 25.

Deputies found the body of Anthony Redell Green in a remote pasture near the intersection of Marshall-Leigh Road and John Sanders Road in Marshall about 12:30 p.m. today.

Green's brother reported him missing during a camping trip Jan. 25, triggering a search in a five-mile area around where Green was last seen. About 40 volunteers joined the search for Green, a Type 1 diabetic at risk of complications without his medication.

Green was found near a wooded creek area by use of a drone. The deputy operating the drone noticed what he believed to be a human form and upon closer examination, by the drone camera, the clothing matched the description given of Mr. Green.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and time of Green's death.