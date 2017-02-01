The Keystone XL Pipeline is about to start pumping through East Texas

Under the grass swept cattle ranches of East Texas lies a 36-inch pipe that's been filled more with controversy than oil, but that's about to change.

"As long as we're going to produce energy, we should find the safest way to transport it," said Tom Mullins, president of Tyler Texas' Economic Council.

The Keystone XL Pipeline dominated headlines at the end of President Obama's second term.

Native American and environmental groups pushed to end construction of the pipeline through their sacred land in North Dakota.

After a heated standoff between protesters and federal officials, a ban was issued to halt production on the Keystone Project.

Months later, with the stroke of a pen, under President Trump, the XL Pipeline deal is back on.

It's the news many in Tyler and Winona, Texas have been waiting to hear.

"They've already built the pipeline through East Texas and part of Smith County, which Tyler is capitol of the county. It's been operating and working for three years now," added Mullins.

Once fully completed, the Keystone XL Pipeline will span over 1,170 miles from the Canadian wilderness south across the American Midwest, before finally making its way into East Texas.

Once the oil rolls through Tyler, it will eventually end up at a processing facility in Nederland, Texas near Houston.

The jobs and economic impact are still being felt along the route, but for many its the environmental concern that's just starting.

In their final environmental report on Aug. 26, 2011 the EPA concluded the XL Pipeline would cause "no significant impacts" to most resources as long as the proper safety measures were taken. Although the oil has yet to start flowing, Mullins tells KTBS News this line, like many others in the region is safe.

Mullins told KTBS "pipelines have been put in the ground in Texas to move oil and gas for decades. The reason that's the preferred way to move it is because its the safest way. The alternative is to put it on a truck and drive it on the roads, or put it on a railcar and drive it through towns and cities all over the country."

The latest announcement on the pipeline possibly being used was a surprise to many in Winona. KTBS requested to speak with Mayor Pat Schlau, but were told she couldn't comment until she met with Winona City Council.

It's still hard to tell exactly when the oil will flow, but once it does over 700,000 barrels of oil a day will be heading south across America's heartland.

Business owners in the small industrial town of Winona say they're looking forward to any business that might come once that oil starts moving.

"I own an RV Park and those workers came in and stayed with me while they came through this area. They stayed roughly three or four months, the different crews that came through, it was good," said Ronnie Pilcher, a Winona business owner.

The economic boom from the construction work is all but over, but once the oil starts flowing through this quiet town the goal is to help American taxpayers by eliminating the need for foreign oil.

For pipeline projects near your neighborhood, you can check out the Railroad Commission of Texas, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality or the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration websites.