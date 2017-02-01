Hiring freeze could impact civilian workers at RRAD

A federal hiring freeze recently signed into order is prompting concerns for Texarkana area officials, specifically it's impact on the region's economy.



The Red River Army Depot in Hooks, Texas is one the largest employers in the area.



Local leaders are now reaching out to lawmakers in hopes of a resolution that would exempt depot employees from the hiring freeze.



Red River Army Depot has been a major part of the local economy for nearly 80 years.

They employ more than 4,800 people, mostly civilians, and contribute more than $2 billion to the region's economy.

"We're very proud that Red River Army Depot is here and we're doing what we can to keep it," said Mike Malone, Texarkana Chamber of Commerce President.

Malone say they've written congressional delegates in Texas and Arkansas for an exemption to the executive order.

Most civilian workers at the deport are on contract.

Malone says their biggest concern is whether a hiring freeze would effect the depot's ability to renew those contracts.

He says it could not only impact employees, but also their mission for the military.

"It is about employment. It's about dollars coming into the community, but also it's about national defense. It's a military service group there, a group of private military contractors, who support our service people," explained Malone.

Texarkana, Texas Mayor Bob Bruggeman says support at the federal level is critical.

He says there are ways in which the community can help.



"I would encourage our citizens to contact their elected officials especially at the federal level, Congressman Ratcliff's office, as well as, Senator Cornyn and Senator Cruz," said Bruggeman.

Because the depot is a regional employer, Bruggeman says even Arkansas lawmakers should be contacted for support in this issue.

The depot has been on the chopping block several times in the past by the federal government's Base Realignment and Closure process.

The community has rallied to save the base each time.



Local officials say the recent hiring freeze is uncharted territory, but they're relying on elected officials to help clarify the issue and keep depot workers employed.