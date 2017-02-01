Red River School District among 4 cited for testing irregularities

The Red River Parish School District has put new procedures in place to prevent a re-occurrence of testing irregularities that happened during the 2015-16 school year and prompted an investigation by the state inspector general.

Schools Superintendent Alison Hughes said the Louisiana Department of Education gave its approval to the changes that were implemented prior to December testing at Red River High School.

“We want to make sure our tests are valid,” Hughes said.

Hughes would not comment, however, on the status of the veteran teacher singled out in Inspector General Stephen Street’s report for improperly coaching students, resulting in voided tests. Hughes would only say the educator, English teacher Ruth Kay, is still on the payroll.

She would not specify if Kay is working in a different capacity or on leave.

“It’s a personnel matter under investigation,” Hughes said.

In a letter to Hughes dated Nov. 7, Street said the Red River Parish School Board should consider taking disciplinary action against Kay “up to and including termination.”

Hughes says the inspector general’s office “can’t dictate to us; they can recommend to us. … They just investigate and issue reports to the Department of Education.”

In his letter to Hughes, Street said DOE asked for his assistance after abnormal end-of-course test results were found in school districts throughout the state, including Red River Parish.

Street told KTBS he had not followed up with Red River officials since issuing the letter but expected DOE would do so and would pass on any relevant updates.

DOE released its final report of 2015-16 test security irregularities on Jan. 13. It states that of the 244 site visits conducted during the testing process, 14 had infractions.

Schools that exhibit “extremely unusual gains and/or significant evidence of malfeasance” are referred to the inspector general for review and possible further investigation. Red River High School was among the four school turned over to the IG.

Two schools, General Trass High and Griffin Middle in Lake Providence, were issued management letters outlining incorrect testing practices, and Landry-Walker in New Orleans was turned over to the district attorney for possible criminal charges.

The DOE report states teachers or school leaders dismissed for cheating may lose their professional certification.

Street said his investigation indicated Kay, the Red River High English teacher, got access to the English II end-of-course exam and in May gave the essay question to two students so they could prepare. She assisted them with their essay responses during the test, which is a violation of the state testing security policy.

Those essays, which were pre-written, were submitted during the June test. However, the question was different for the summer exam.

That prompted DOE to throw out the 97 exams administered by Kay.

A third RRHS student told investigators Kay reviewed students’ essay responses in 2014 and 2015 before they were submitted. The student said Kay helped the students because she did not want anyone to fail.

That student also said Samantha Sullivan, another RRHS English teacher present in the testing area, provided help to students during the testing period.

Kay told the IG investigators she did not read the June essay question but knew it was the same as the May question because Karen Squires, director of student learning, told her about the similarities. Squires denied telling Kay anything about the essay questions, Street’s letter states.

The state’s test security policy says it’s a violation of testing security for a person to coach examinees in any way, interfere with their responses or provide answers to students in any manner.

In addition to recommended disciplinary action against Kay, Street also suggests the RRSB ensure the BESE policy prohibiting teachers from administering end-of-course tests to their own students is followed and the School Board also should prohibit teachers from administering tests in the subjects they teach.

“We restructured everything,” Hughes said soon after being notified of potential problems with the testing procedures. “From security to administrative procedures.”

Because RRHS is on a block schedule, end-of-course tests are administered twice a year, Hughes said.