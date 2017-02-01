Quantcast

Boil advisory issued for Bossier Parish neighborhood

A boil advisory has been issued until further notice for residents of a portion of a Bossier Parish neighborhood, effective immediately, according to parish Director of Public Utilities Larry Landry.

Landry said the advisory covers a portion of Haughton’s Dogwood Subdivision that includes the following streets: Edgewood Dr., Wood Hill, Wood Hue, Heatherbrook Dr., Heatherbrook Cr., White Oak Dr., Wildwood Dr., Loriwood Dr., Hollow Bluff Dr., Southcrest Dr., Beaverwood Cir., Oakside Dr., South Oakridge Dr., Doe Ridge Dr. and Oak Thicket Cr.

Water samples have been forwarded to the state Department of Health and Hospitals for analysis.  Residents of the area included in the boil advisory will be notified of the results as soon as testing is completed.

Customers in the listed areas should disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation. Water can be disinfected by boiling water for one full minute in a clean container. The minute begins after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. Any flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.





