The invisible energy saver for your home

BOSSIER - CADDO PARISH -

No matter where you live or the season, Angie's List says there’s no bigger energy user in your home than your heating and cooling system.

“Installing high-efficiency windows can be a great investment but it’s also expensive and costs thousands of dollars. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, window film is a great alternative,” said Angie’s List founder, Angie Hicks

 

Solar window film is a thin material applied to window glass. Without it, most of the solar energy that hits the glass comes right on through into your home. With the film, most of that energy stays out. Kevin Koval, owner of SOLARIS window film company says how much stays out depends on the type of film you use.

 

“Window film will be a much better option in terms of improving the performance and matching the performance of a new replacement window, typically a fifth the cost of going through the replacement of those windows,” said Koval.

 

Homeowner, Jay Dunbar said he earned his investment in window film back in energy savings within three years and resolved an issue of uneven temperature in his house right away.

 

“First thing that we noticed, because we had it applied I think it was in late fall, we noticed that when it got cold, all of a sudden our bedroom wasn’t 10 degrees colder than the rest of the house, which was very nice,” said Dunbar.

 

You can install window film yourself, but doing that could void your window warranty. Reputable pros will replace your warranty with their own. They’ll also install the film without bubbles, which will prevent cracks or peeling later on. Some will even let you transfer the warranty if you sell your house.

Window film offers more than energy efficiency. It shields you from the glare of sunlight, filters out potentially dangerous ultra violet light and even helps protect your furniture from fading from prolonged exposure to the sun.

 

Installing film on a typical sliding glass door will cost between $300-500 and an average double-pane window costs between $100-150. Window experts say you can expect energy savings of five to 10 percent.”





