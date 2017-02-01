2017 KTBS Sports National Signing Day Special

Saturday, May 6 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-05-06 05:21:04 GMT
Tornadoes are one of nature's most violent storms. In an average year, about 1,000 tornadoes are reported across the United States, resulting in 85 deaths and over 1,500 injuries.
Over the last 10 years, tornadoes have been the second biggest cause of weather related deaths... just behind heat. This is prime tornado season, the time of year that a lot of people start thinking of safeguards.
Marshall, Carthage, and Waskom Police, and Harrison County Sheriff's Office ban together to keep kids safe this summer.
To keep kids safe this summer, and away from registered sex offenders, east Texas law enforcement agencies are teaming up on a new task force called Operation Safe Summer - set to tackle sex offender crimes. Over 700 convicted sex offenders in the east Texas area have already been contacted to make sure database information is up-to-date.
The body of a man was found in a truck in Shreveport. Police went to the intersection of Travis and Douglas streets, just west of downtown, around 5:30 a.m. They say the man had been shot in the head. Police Chief Alan Crump says investigators will look into surveillance footage - if there are any - to find out more.
A judge presiding over the first appearance of a South Florida football player accused of sexual battery not only had harsh words for the athlete in court, but challenged new coach Charlie Strong's leadership of...
Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge scored 26 points apiece to help the San Antonio Spurs, now without Tony Parker, beat the Houston Rockets 103-92 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference...
A Massachusetts prisons report says Aaron Hernandez was outwardly elated after his acquittal in a double murder trial and did not appear to have thoughts of suicide in the days before he killed himself in his...
A judge presiding over the first appearance of a South Florida football player accused of sexual battery not only had harsh words for the athlete in court, but challenged new coach Charlie Strong's leadership of...
Ed Orgeron's coaching career has brought him all across the country from the east coast at Miami and Syracuse, to the west at USC, but it's what happened right here in Natchitoches that laid the foundation for his future.
