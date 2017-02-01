Quantcast

2017 KTBS Sports National Signing Day Special

It's Christmas in February, National Signing Day is here!  The KTBS 3 Sports team has been on the road all day, getting the biggest signings from the biggest schools in our area.

Check out the video attached to this story for a full recap of the future college athletes that signed on the dotted line.

We also check in and see how our local colleges did after months and months of recruiting with reports from our college and high school football analysts.

