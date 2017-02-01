Houston justice of the peace injured in shooting

HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities say a Southeast Texas justice of the peace was in stable condition after being injured when shots were fired at him in a parking lot.

The Jefferson County sheriff's office says Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam was injured late Tuesday in Houston. Sheriff's office Capt. Crystal Holmes says Gillam wasn't working in his official capacity at the time.

Houston police spokesman John Cannon says Gillam was hit by either bullet fragments or debris.

Cannon says Gillam told officers he was talking on his phone in his parked vehicle when a woman approached him asking for money. Then, as he started to drive away, a man opened fire.

Cannon says Gillam said he returned fire with his own gun but didn't know if he struck the man.