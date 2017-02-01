Houston justice of the peace injured in shooting

Quantcast

HOUSTON (AP) -- Authorities say a Southeast Texas justice of the peace was in stable condition after being injured when shots were fired at him in a parking lot.
   The Jefferson County sheriff's office says Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam was injured late Tuesday in Houston. Sheriff's office Capt. Crystal Holmes says Gillam wasn't working in his official capacity at the time.
   Houston police spokesman John Cannon says Gillam was hit by either bullet fragments or debris.
   Cannon says Gillam told officers he was talking on his phone in his parked vehicle when a woman approached him asking for money. Then, as he started to drive away, a man opened fire.
   Cannon says Gillam said he returned fire with his own gun but didn't know if he struck the man.





  Texas Elections, Saturday May 6

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:22 PM EDT2017-05-06 00:22:49 GMT

    Saturday, May 6 is Election Day for the state of Texas. If you're casting your ballot in East Texas, there are several issues on the ballot for you to vote on.  City Commission and school trustee board seats are on the ballot both Marshall and Waskom. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM on Saturday. We'll have your results on air and online. 

    Friday, May 5 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-05-05 22:17:10 GMT

    A Ringgold police officer was injured Thursday night when a man trying to evade a drug arrest rammed a patrol unit before having his own vehicle pushed into an embankment. The officer, Michael Gilley, was transported by ambulance to Minden Medical Center with injuries to his shoulder and a possible concussion. He is recovering. Robert Lajuan Weathers, the man accused of causing Gilley's injuries, is in the Bienville Parish Jail. 

    Friday, May 5 2017 5:42 PM EDT2017-05-05 21:42:40 GMT

    Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez urged his fiancee to "live life and know I'm always with you" in a suicide note he left in his prison cell. An excerpt from the note was released Friday as part of a court filing by prosecutors. In the handwritten note, Hernandez calls Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez a "true angel" and "the definition of God's love." He urges her to "tell my story fully, but never think anything besides how much I love you."

