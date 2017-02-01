Quantcast

Warm January in the ArkLaTex

Figure 1: Warm January with both Shreveport and Texarkana in the top 10 Figure 1: Warm January with both Shreveport and Texarkana in the top 10

Shreveport and Texarkana had very warm January's.  Shreveport as shown in Figure 1 was nearly 9 degrees above average and ranked 8th according to the Shreveport National Weather Service.  Texarkana was 7 above the norm ranking 10th.

The National Weather Service has been keeping temperature records since 1875 in Shreveport and 1893 in Texarkana.

